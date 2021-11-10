3DMEDiTech expands 3D medical printing operations in Victoria

3DMEDiTech, a Melbourne-based advanced 3D medical manufacturing company, will expand its facility in Port Melbourne with a new investment from the Victorian government to reduce waiting times for personalised medical implants for hips, spines and knees.

Once complete, the 3DMEDiTech base will be one of the largest and most advanced 3D personalised medical manufacturing facilities of its kind in the world – and the only one in Australia.

Life-changing devices already produced by 3D printers at the Port Melbourne facility include the Serkel orthopaedic helmet that encourages symmetrical head growth in babies.

“3DMEDiTech makes devices and products that changes lives and this new support will allow the company to transform its operations, supercharge our medtech sector and create exciting new jobs for Victorians,” minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy Jaala Pulford said.

“We’re backing our innovation ecosystem by enhancing capabilities in research and development, product development and commercialisation of new technologies.”

The project will attract $27 million in private capital investment, create 91 new highly-skilled jobs for Victorians and provide opportunities to accelerate the commercialisation of new medical technologies.

New research and development could lead to further advancements in areas including craniofacial (bones of the skull and face) modelling and implants, surgical tool manufacture and titanium 3D printing capability. This could expand export opportunities.

The facility will also allow 3DMEDiTech to grow production of Victorian-developed COVID-19 testing solutions, including 3D-printed nasopharyngeal and saliva swabs. The company has a contract with the Commonwealth government to supply nasopharyngeal swab kits for the National Medical Stockpile.

3DMEDiTech is also partnering with the University of Melbourne to establish a co-located Joint Research Training Centre onsite, which in turn will create further opportunities to develop a pipeline of new medical technologies.

“This new investment supported by the Victorian Government coupled with our partnership with Melbourne University will take our advanced manufacturing and commercialisation capability to the next level,” 3DMEDiTech founder and managing director Paul Docherty said.

“There is huge opportunity to commercialise new innovations and create a thriving medtech sector, which will improve patient outcomes and reduce cost pressures and waste across the Australian healthcare system.”

The Victorian government is continuing to drive growth and deliver thousands of new jobs in Victoria’s medical technology manufacturing sector through the $2 billion Breakthrough Victoria Fund and the $20 million Australian MedTech Manufacturing Centre, to be established in Melbourne.

