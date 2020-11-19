$27 billion Pipeline of Work to support long-term recovery and create jobs in WA

The McGowan Government has released the “Pipeline of Work” to deliver infrastructure and economic stimulus projects in a sustainable way, and create opportunities for Western Australian businesses to maximise local jobs.

Announced today by Premier Mark McGowan, the Pipeline of Work is a continually updated four-year forward work plan of WA Government infrastructure projects that have a budget of more than $1.5 million.

“We have an ambitious $27 billion infrastructure program over the next four years, which will form an important component of WA’s economic recovery. The Pipeline of Work will ensure the benefits will flow to local businesses and jobs are created for Western Australians,” WA Premier Mark McGowan said.

“As a government, we recognise the long-term planning and workforce development required for businesses to be successful in tendering for WA Government contracts.

“The Pipeline of Work is a targeted initiative to ensure WA businesses have access to the information that will enable them to build the capabilities of their businesses and win work.

“We have prioritised spending on infrastructure as an investment for the future, including upgrades to road, rail and port facilities; the introduction of increased access to water; construction and refurbishment of schools and TAFEs; and additions to our housing stock throughout WA. In addition to this, we have emphasised emerging areas of demand and importance such as renewable energy and digital technology.”

The value of infrastructure projects is forecast to total $27.1 billion through to 2023-24 and is fully funded within the 2020-21 State Budget, extending on key projects from the $5.5 billion WA Recovery Plan.

The pipeline will list infrastructure projects for each region of WA, and include details on timing, regional location, industry type and the agency responsible for the project, along with contact information.

The information will provide industry and the state government with an improved ability to engage on key issues such as local capacity, training and skills requirements, and scheduling of projects.

The key features of the Pipeline of Work program are:

1,430 WA Government infrastructure projects over the next four years;

major projects to be initiated across all regions;

opportunities for WA businesses of all sizes to participate in WA Government tenders as contractors or sub-contractors;

a central point of information for all major WA Government infrastructure programs;

supports businesses to get ready to bid for work and plan for plant and equipment, recruitment and joint ventures; and

will help inform businesses’ decisions on workforce development initiatives such as government funding for apprenticeships and traineeships, and free TAFE short courses.

The government also announced today improvements to the Western Australian Industry Participation Strategy (WAIPS) to ensure local WA businesses are receiving a greater share of WA Government spending.

The WAIPS 2020 includes enhancements that will simplify processes, strengthen accountability measures required of WA Government agencies, and create better outcomes for WA businesses and communities, including more local jobs.

This builds on the success the WAIPS has had to date with 312 participation plans received, which commit to an estimated 28,334 WA jobs, including 1,817 apprenticeships and traineeships.

The Pipeline of Work website will initially list WA Recovery Plan infrastructure projects, valued at $2.2 billion. The list will be expanded and updated as the site is developed.

For more information, visit https://www.wa.gov.au/pipeline-of-work

“The Pipeline of Work will provide local businesses across the State with increased opportunities to participate in major upcoming State Government tendering.