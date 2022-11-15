Over 230 companies answer SuperGrid call

Queensland is ready for a SuperGrid manufacturing and jobs boom after over 230 companies registered interest in local renewable-energy supply-chain opportunities.

Deputy premier and minister for State Development Steven Miles said companies from Queensland, interstate and overseas had quickly recognised the potential of Queensland’s energy-system transformation.

“It’s only about a month since the Queensland Government announced our Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan and launched our Energy Manufacturing Opportunity Prospectus,” Miles said.

“Already, more than 230 companies have responded to the prospectus, answering our call to explore the many opportunities ahead.

“Around half of these, more than 100 companies, are manufacturers wanting to consider the possibilities for building energy equipment and other assets here in Queensland.

“These are the companies who will potentially build our new wind turbines, solar panels, batteries, green hydrogen systems, pumped-hydro facilities and energy transmission networks right here in Queensland.

“Investment in new renewable energy projects over the next 15 years is expected to exceed $62 billion, so it’s an incredible economic opportunity.

“Because so much of this investment will be procured by Queensland Government Owned Corporations, we will have the chance to direct our purchasing power into local manufacturing and local jobs.

Through until 2035, Queensland’s energy transformation will need:

More than 2,000 wind towers and nacelles

More than 7,000 wind tower blades

Almost 25 million solar PV modules

Nearly 7,000 batteries

Energy minister Mick de Brenni said companies had shown great interest in building the manufacturing capacity in Queensland to deliver the SuperGrid.

“Companies of all sizes, areas of expertise, and global reach have told us they want to be part of the energy transformation,” de Brenni said.

“We are bringing back manufacturing to Queensland – from companies in the state looking to expand, to overseas companies looking to move here, there are hundreds of businesses who want to help build the Queensland SuperGrid.

“That includes the supply of raw materials and components needed by manufacturers as well as the goods and services required to assemble, install, operate and maintain energy assets.

“Our approach is about being builders, not just buyers, and through our Buy Queensland procurement approach, we can aggregate demand for components that have traditionally been wholly imported, and instead start an industrial scale manufacturing revolution.”

Miles added that companies who had responded to the prospectus were now part of a Queensland Treasury Corporation market-sounding process identifying existing Queensland-based capability and participation readiness as well as manufacturing opportunities.

“Importantly this process will also convey to government the roles it could play in supporting the industry to bring the local manufacturing opportunities to life.”

The information will be reported to government in March 2023 to inform the release of requests for proposal later in 2023.

The prospectus remains open for registrations of interest.