$47.1 million to grow manufacturing research

Twenty-two successful projects under round 11 of the Cooperative Research Centre Projects (CRC-P) initiative will deliver a range of technologies and create job opportunities in key manufacturing sectors, including in regional Australia.

These projects will benefit from $47.1 million in funding and leverage a further $86 million of cash and in-kind contributions from 95 project partners.

The projects are examples of what can be achieved by fostering research collaborations between industry and research organisations, minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter said.

“These projects will address challenges in our National Manufacturing Priority areas and lead to tangible outcomes that will improve the competitiveness, productivity and sustainability of Australian industries, while growing the economy and creating new jobs,” Porter said.

“CRC-Ps also help strengthen links between research organisations and industry, and support Australian businesses to develop new technologies, products, processes and services for global supply chains.”

The successful projects in this round involve 58 Australian companies, including 42 small and medium businesses and 34 research organisations.

The two regional CRC-Ps in particular will deliver significant benefits for regional communities, minister for Regionalisation, Regional Communications and Regional Education Bridget McKenzie said.

“The Australian government is committed to supporting our regions to help them grow and prosper and drive economic growth, which is exactly what these CRC-Ps will achieve,” McKenzie said.

“Innovation is critical to regional and remote Australian communities, and these projects will boost research and development activities in regional areas and spark economic growth and job creation locally and contribute to global competitiveness.”

Some of the projects include:

Aria Research Pty Ltd (NSW) with a grant of $2,602,035 to undertake clinical trials of its bionic “eye” prosthesis, to provide more independence and autonomy for vision impaired citizens.

SunPork Pty Ltd (QLD) with a grant of $2,892,374 to eliminate the removal of pig’s tails, improving pig welfare and the sustainability of the pork industry.

Rux Energy Pty Ltd (NSW) with a grant of $2,770,000 to develop an efficient hydrogen storage system, a key barrier to the uptake as a new zero-carbon fuel.

iOrthotics Pty Ltd (QLD) with a grant of $2,044, 034 to advance the manufacturing of smart orthotics to reduce diabetes related amputations.

Seer Medical Pty Ltd (VIC) with a grant of $465,183 to develop its long-term brain monitoring electrodes for an improved patient experience in the diagnosis of epilepsy.

The two regional projects are:

DefendTex Research Labs Pty Ltd (VIC) with a grant of $3,000,000 will establish a research centre in Gippsland for additive manufacturing of energetic materials, to advance manufacturing capability for its rocket fuel additive for space launch.

Nourish Ingredients Pty Ltd (NSW) with a grant of $2,829,073 will establish a commercial pilot-scale fermentation facility in Goulburn, to develop lipid fermentation for the local manufacture of future foods.

Since the first round of CRC Projects in 2016, the federal government has awarded over $376 million in funding under the CRC-P Program to support 176 projects.

These projects include over 900 collaborating partners from industry, research, government and community organisations, and are leveraging $853 million in partner contributions.

CRC-Ps can run for up to three years and must have at least two Australian industry partners, including one small or medium sized business and one Australian research organisation partner.

The full list of successful projects under round 11 is available here.