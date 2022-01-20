22 Australian entrepreneurs are supported to commercialise

As part of the latest Accelerating Commercialisation grants, 22 projects will share in $12.2 million in funding under the federal government’s Entrepreneurs’ Programme.

This will support Australian companies to commercialise their innovations and technologies, such as these medical start-ups with the potential to improve and save lives through their projects:

SDIP Innovations will use its $1,000,000 grant to commercialise a first-of-its-kind bone implant technology, enabling surgeons to treat complex and unpredictable bone defects using bone fillers to precisely address patient-specific needs

ResusRight will receive $419,799 grant to commercialise its ‘Juno’ clinical training and monitoring system and help train clinicians in newborn resuscitation

DetectED-X will further develop and pilot ImagED, which uses AI to help train clinicians and radiographers to better diagnose diseases such as breast cancer through its grant of $530,195

The grants will also help home-grown companies gain further investments to enter new domestic and international markets, minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said.

“We are proud to support Australian companies take their innovative technologies and products to the next level through the commercialisation process,” Taylor said.

“These latest projects are all great examples of Australian innovations – many across high-skilled manufacturing priorities – which have remarkable potential to improve the quality of our lives, create new jobs and support our economic recovery.”

Some of the other successful projects include:

Southern Ocean SubSea Pty Ltd (VIC) with a grant of $988,400 to develop a remotely operated vehicle capable of repairing aquaculture nets, which could significantly reduce costs and risks for the industry

Endua Pty Ltd (QLD) with a grant of $998,269 to commercialise its clean energy storage solutions for the off-grid diesel generation market, enabling customers to reliably generate electricity on demand without needing diesel generators

Anderson Horticulture Pty Ltd (NSW) with a grant of $403,558 to develop its micropropagation technology to cultivate more productive and efficient avocado farming practices and contribute to a more profitable and successful global avocado industry

BIOCARBON (NSW) with a grant of $293,840 to commercialise its innovative technology to support green steel and help steelmakers to decrease their carbon footprint

Tribe Technology (WA) with a grant of $864,040 to commercialise its world-first automated Reverse Circulation drilling sampling system, to improve safety in the global mining industry

The Accelerating Commercialisation Grant is part of the federal government’s Entrepreneurs’ Programme, which has provided 573 grants worth over $281 million to Australian businesses since it was established in 2014.

More information on the grant recipients is available at www.business.gov.au/ac-funding-offers.

Information on how to join the Entrepreneurs’ Programme and apply for an Accelerating Commercialisation grant is available at www.business.gov.au/ep.