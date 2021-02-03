The federal government is continuing to strengthen Australia’s defence capability by investing in the ideas and expertise of innovative Australian companies and research organisations.

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said 10 new Defence Innovation Hub contracts demonstrated Australia’s capacity to drive the development of advanced technologies for Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel.

“This latest tranche of investment in businesses and academia is worth more than $21 million,” Minister Price said.

“These contracts will enable the development of promising technologies that could help protect and sustain Australian personnel in the field.”

The contracts include:

a $3.7 million contract with Queensland company Downer EDI Engineering for technologies to counter improvised explosive devices;

a $2.7 million contract with New South Wales company Spearpoint Solutions for a digital combat helmet; and

$3.1 million in contracts with Victorian company Defendtex for next generation body armour and a lightweight modular shotgun system

“We are also investing in advanced power storage and generation technologies, through a $3.3 million contract with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and a $1.8 million contract with Florestan Technology in New South Wales,” Minister Price said.

The contracts also include $1.9 million for West Australian company Techventure Investments to develop a lightweight high-performance projectile, and $1 million for researchers from the University of Western Australia to develop secure communications system components.

“I am pleased to see West Australian innovators showing strong potential to provide Defence with game-changing capabilities,” Minister Price said.

“These investments demonstrate the importance of Defence’s partnership with the Australian defence industry and innovation sector, and how we can work together to improve capabilities and support available to our ADF personnel.”