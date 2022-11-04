A night of celebration – 2022 Endeavour Awards winners

Australian manufacturing came together to celebrate local innovation and expertise yesterday at the Endeavour Awards.

The Endeavour Awards 2022 saw a high calibre of entrants representing Australia with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies. This year’s finalists showcased what Australia had to offer the world in manufacturing.

Recognised as the premier Awards program within the manufacturing industry, the evening was an opportunity for all involved in manufacturing across Australia to celebrate the many successes within the industry, to help share these successes with a broader audience, to network, and to learn more about the many remarkable personalities and enterprises that make the industry great.

Here’s the complete list of winners from the industry’s night of nights:

Manufacturer of the Year – proudly sponsored by Bestech Australia

The best Australian manufacturer – chosen from the winners of the other Awards categories.

WINNER: SPARTAN Scramjet Engine – Hypersonix Launch Systems

Technology Application Award – proudly sponsored by Beckhoff

Recognising a technology designed to enhance manufacturing processes. This category is for technology providers who sell their products to Australian manufacturing businesses.

WINNER: SPARTAN Scramjet Engine – Hypersonix Launch Systems

Environmental Solution of the Year

Recognising a process or technology that enhances environmental sustainability.

WINNER: Curvecrete Panels – Curvecrete

Editor Billy Friend accepted the award on behalf of Curvecrete, who make sustainable curved concrete.

Outstanding Start-Up Award

Recognising a new product or technology that has been produced by an Australian manufacturing start-up.

WINNER: NeedleCalm – NeedleCalm

Global Supply Chain Integration of the Year – proudly sponsored by ICN

Recognising a product or technology that has recently entered international markets successfully.

WINNER: RoboHelix – RoboHelix

Safety Solution of the Year

Recognising a process or technology that enhances safety.

WINNER: Pilz SIL 2 Life Safety System – PILZ Australia

Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development – proudly sponsored by IBSA Manufacturing

Recognising a program designed to develop the vocational skills of manufacturing employees. This could be a company offering an internal program, an educational institution offering a program to wider industry, or a collaboration between a company and an education institution.

WINNER: Mixed Reality Training – HYDAC

Australian Industrial Product of the Year – proudly sponsored by VEGA

Recognising an Australian electrical, chemical or mechanical product that aids in the manufacturing process. This category is for companies that sell their products to manufacturers.

WINNER: Plumb Guard Bluetooth – Successful Endeavours

Most Innovative Manufacturing Company Award – proudly sponsored by SEW-Eurodrive

Recognising a company working to disrupt the Australian manufacturing industry.

WINNER: RoboHelix – RoboHelix

Excellence in Growth – proudly sponsored by BDO

Recognising growth within a manufacturing company, through either consistent financial, people or market growth – important for achieving sustainable consistent growth over the long term. This category will recognise businesses in small to medium size (up to $10m in annual turnover) and medium to large size (more than $10m in annual turnover).

WINNER: REDARC Electronics – REDARC Electronics

Please note: this category is evaluated by BDO. Financial information is strictly confidential.

Best Industrial IoT Application – proudly sponsored by Weld Australia

Recognising an application used in smart factories, to improve the manufacturing process.

WINNER: IoT Safety/Operations Solution – Roobuck