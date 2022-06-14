2022 Best places to work winners in manufacturing announced

Laminex has been recognised as one of Australia’s best workplaces in the prestigious AFR BOSS Best Places to Work list 2022.
Named at number 10 in the Manufacturing & Consumer Goods Category for the second year in a row, the award recognises the company’s commitment to providing a supportive, challenging and rewarding workplace.
Unilever won the top prize, followed by Treasury Wine Estates and Vista.
Proudly Australian, Laminex has been a part of Australian life for more than 80 years and has continued to support the local economy by committing to operate all manufacturing processes within Australia.
To secure a competitive edge as one of Australia’s leading manufacturers, Laminex has invested heavily in their employee-focused initiatives and training in hopes to cultivate an aspirational working environment for employees.
Justin Burgess, Laminex Australia Executive General Manager said employees are the backbone of the business, so it’s important that each staff member feels valued and engaged at work.
“With an underlying focus on culture, Laminex is passionate about by looking at things differently to achieve the best result, which has manifested in the Work from Anywhere arrangement which sees that all non-operational staff can work from any location, every day of the week,” he said.
Their flexible work model has allowed Laminex to employ people from all over the country, rather than being confined to their Melbourne roots, and employees have enjoyed the benefits of spending more time with their families, being able to prioritise their health and save money by eliminating their daily commute to work, Burgess added.
Laminex’s remote working policy has also allowed the company to explore new online tools of communication to ensure their teams feel just as connected as they would working full time in an office. One means to achieve this is the LaminexLive TV show, which allows the company to educate employees on macro trends that will impact the business.
The interactive learning experience introduces a global trend (e.g. climate change, The Great Resignation, supply chain issues) and then brings it into the Laminex context with stories from frontline workers connected to what is happening. LaminexLIVE has been integral in the company’s ability to keep employees engaged and connected, which is critical to the success of a flexible work arrangement.
Laminex’s employee-focused innovation builds upon a well-established workplace culture that spans more than 80 years.
“We are incredibly proud to receive recognition for our workplace policies and practices, and we look forward to expanding upon these over the coming years. The best is still to come,” Burgess noted.