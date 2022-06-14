2022 Best places to work winners in manufacturing announced

“With an underlying focus on culture, Laminex is passionate about by looking at things differently to achieve the best result, which has manifested in the Work from Anywhere arrangement which sees that all non-operational staff can work from any location, every day of the week,” he said.

Their flexible work model has allowed Laminex to employ people from all over the country, rather than being confined to their Melbourne roots, and employees have enjoyed the benefits of spending more time with their families, being able to prioritise their health and save money by eliminating their daily commute to work, Burgess added.

Laminex’s remote working policy has also allowed the company to explore new online tools of communication to ensure their teams feel just as connected as they would working full time in an office. One means to achieve this is the LaminexLive TV show, which allows the company to educate employees on macro trends that will impact the business.

The interactive learning experience introduces a global trend (e.g. climate change, The Great Resignation, supply chain issues) and then brings it into the Laminex context with stories from frontline workers connected to what is happening. LaminexLIVE has been integral in the company’s ability to keep employees engaged and connected, which is critical to the success of a flexible work arrangement.

Laminex’s employee-focused innovation builds upon a well-established workplace culture that spans more than 80 years.

“We are incredibly proud to receive recognition for our workplace policies and practices, and we look forward to expanding upon these over the coming years. The best is still to come,” Burgess noted.