2020 Women in Industry awards announced

Women in Industry Awards have grown in stature and size year after year and are a critical component in celebrating the success of some outstanding women in traditionally male-dominated industrial sectors such as mining, manufacturing, engineering and transport.

Through acknowledging these incredible achievements and individuals, the program hopes to shine a light on these industries as great career choices for other women.

This year has seen a record number of nominees across all 10 categories, furthermore this year’s nominations come from the highest number of businesses and organisations the programme has ever seen, demonstrating the broad reach and increasing awareness of the Awards. Here are the finalists in each category

Social Leader of the Year Finalists

Alanna Vial – BlueScope

Althea Papinczak – Women in Design and Construction (WIDAC)

Elizabeth Taylor – RedR International

Gemma Murphy – QBE Insurance

Jackie Lewis-Gray – BAE Systems Australia

Jane Tiller – Monash University

Sarah McSwiney – Boeing Aerostructures Australia

Rising Star of the Year Finalists

Proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco

Alicia Heskett – Shell Australia (QGC)

Helen Vu – BOC

Kate Robertson – Geological Survey of SA

Kate Stanbury – Stantec Australia

Keren Reynolds – BAE Systems Australia

Louise Azzopardi – WesTrac

Nima Sherpa – BHP

Rose Lindner – MMG

Vera Milutinovic – Inenco

Business Development Success of the Year Finalists

Caroline Murray – APS Industrial

Jackie Thew – Abrasive Media Supplies

Marika Logan – Elgas

Rachael Ashfield – ifm

Stefanie Frawley – Colliers International

Sonia Turner – Scope Systems

Industry Advocacy Award Finalists

Elizabeth Molyneux – AGL Energy

Hayley Jarick – Supply Chain Sustainability School

Jacqueline Brotherton – Transport Women Australia Limited

Jodie Sainsbury – Kickass Women

Joy Marrocco – AGL

Rose Read – National Waste & Recycling Industry Council

Shay Chalmers – Strategic Engineering

Sonja Malcolm – Sydney Metro

Safety Advocacy Award Finalists

Proudly sponsored by BOC Ltd

Annastasia Denigan – Cement Australia

Lyndal Denny – Women In Trucking Australia

Maddy Holloway – CITIC Pacific Mining

Nadine Yousef – Sydney Trains

Natalia Trewin – WesTrac Pty Ltd

Noelani Reardon – Transport for NSW

Terese Withington – Weir Minerals Australia Ltd

Tracey MacDonald – BAE Systems Australia

Mentor of the Year Finalists

Clytie Dangar – CRC ORE

Dayle Stevens – AGL Energy

Kylie Jones – Diageo Australia

Marie Varrasso – Officeworks

Excellence in Manufacturing Finalists

Josie Costanzo – Brickworks Building Products

Marina Melik – Boeing Aerostructures Australia

Rebecca Parnell – Artisan Food Company Pty Ltd

Rochelle Avinu – Leica Biosystems

Samantha McDonald – Bluescope

Excellence in Mining Finalists

Carlie Hayward – BHP

Clytie Dangar – CRC ORE

Jacqueline Madsen – Caterpillar

Kim Parascos – iVolve Industrial Technology

Rose Lindner – MMG

Sarah Withell – BHP

Terese Withington – Weir Minerals Australia Ltd

Excellence in Engineering Finalists

Proudly sponsored by BAE Systems Australia

Elizabeth Taylor – RedR International

Jane MacMaster – Engineers Australia

Jo Withford – Department of Transport

Lesley DeGaris – Boeing Aerostructures Australia

Lidija Dumbaloska – Sydney Trains

Mandy Petrides – Bosch Australia

Excellence in Transport Finalists

Agnes Lesson – Elgas

Camilla Drover – Transport for NSW

Danelle Kempton – Dananni Haulage

Jane Gillespie – Arup

Lyndal Denny – Women In Trucking Australia

Melissa Strong – Lindsay Australia Limited