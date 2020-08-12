$200 million investment in school construction to support more jobs in QLD

Seven schools in key growth areas are moving into the next exciting phase of construction, supporting more jobs for Queenslanders, according to a Queensland government press statement.

QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced that tenders would be called shortly for Stage 2 expansions at Ripley Valley, Yarrabilba, Foxwell and Mango Hill State Secondary Colleges, Lee Street State Special School as well as Ripley Valley and West End State Schools.

“This is a $200 million investment supporting 660 jobs while building world-class education facilities for our students,” the premier said.

“It’s also further good news for employment opportunities after I announced yesterday a $220 million building and maintenance bonanza for tradies creating 720 jobs across our Queensland state schools.

“The funding is on top of more than a billion dollars already announced for new schools and new classrooms creating even more jobs across the state in 2020.

“This is all part of Queensland’s economic recovery plan to invest in infrastructure across our state and create local jobs.”

Education Minister Grace Grace there had never been a more important time to invest in projects that support local jobs.

“We know that COVID-19 has had a big impact on the global economy,” Ms Grace said.

“So, by continuing the pipeline of work on school infrastructure we are helping to support construction jobs now and into the future.”

Minister Grace said for the schools at Ripley Valley, Yarrabilba, Mango Hill, Caboolture and Coomera this represents the next phase of development following their opening at the start of this 2020 school year.

“The Palaszczuk Government opened eight new state schools for the 2020 school year, the highest number in more than 30 years, creating more than 4800 jobs across the state,” Minister Grace said.

“And we will continue to create hundreds of jobs through the next stage of these important infrastructure projects.

“Tenders will be called shortly and contractors for these projects are expected to be announced later this year, with construction to start in 2020 or 2021 and finish during 2022.

“It was fantastic to join the Premier and local member Mark Ryan last month to see the great work being done at Lee Street State Special School.

“And at West End State School on Monday the official key handover for the newly completed stage one project, which is just stunning. It’s great to see stage two of the project now forging ahead.”

Minister Grace said these projects are building on the state government’s record investment in building new schools and expanding existing schools in high growth areas.

“Getting people back to work is a key part of our plan for economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and these projects will support that through local jobs.”