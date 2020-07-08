$2.8m funding for rd 2 of Automotive Innovation Lab Access Grants program, further funding expected

17 Australian businesses will share in almost $2.8 million in funding under Round 2 of the Automotive Innovation Lab Access Grants program. The government investment is expected to unlock a further $3.6 million in industry funding.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said the support would help companies undertake a range of design, prototype and testing activities to accelerate getting their creative ideas to market.

“This investment in the automotive industry is more critical than ever, especially as the automotive industry looks to chart its COVID-19 recovery,” Minister Andrews said.

“We’re backing businesses who back themselves to expand their high-value product offerings to local and global markets. This represent our Government’s ongoing commitment to supporting automotive manufacturing operations in Australia, particularly in niche areas

“Innovation and testing new ideas are key hallmarks of the nation’s advanced manufacturing sector and it is this Aussie ingenuity which is vital to growing our economy and creating jobs.”

Among the successful applicants is Adelaide’s Lightforce Australia, which is receiving $200,000 to develop a next generation driving light that improves visibility by integrating advanced sensors and controls to automatically adapt to driving conditions.

Innovative Mechatronics Group in Victoria has been given $103,000 for its project to develop Australia’s first national-scale hybrid battery aftermarket service for the reuse and recovery of retired batteries from hybrid-electric vehicles.

The Automotive Innovation Lab Access Grants program is a key element of the Government’s $100 million Advanced Manufacturing Fund.