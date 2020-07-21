$18.8 million to boost digital health tech

The federal government is investing $18.8 million to supercharge the discovery of better treatments for cancer, epilepsy, stroke, paralysis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, brain injuries, back pain and chronic middle ear disease.

Under round three of the government’s $45 million BioMedTech Horizons (BMTH) program, 21 projects will receive funding to help unlock some of the existing key health challenges.

Successful applicants will use the funding to develop medical devices–including wearable devices–telehealth and telemedicine, and digitally-enabled personalised medicine.

The federal government is supporting Australia’s biomedical and medical technology sector for the benefit of all Australians, while creating new jobs, growing expertise and building sustainable export markets.

Victoria-based Seer will receive $1 million to develop a real-time seizure forecasting system, through mobile and wearable monitoring, to empower people with epilepsy to regain control of their condition.

This project has great potential to save lives and improve lives of people with epilepsy and their families.

Other projects include a 3D bioprinting system for regenerating skin and developing a smart brain biopsy needle for faster, safer neurosurgery.

In addition, the federal government provides funding for the BioMedTech Horizons program through its $20 billion Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), while industry is backing these projects by matching contributions to the tune of $21.3 million.