170 small businesses promoted in military catalogue

More than 170 Australian small businesses across the country have been featured in the latest Australian Military Sales Catalogue released today by the Department of Defence.

The document, Australian Defence Sales Catalogue, features information about support services available to the defence industry sector to increase opportunities for exports.

Defence industry minister the Hon Melissa Price said the number of businesses promoted jumped by 49 per cent from the 2019 edition.

“Small businesses from each Australian state and territory are represented in the catalogue, highlighting the strength of Australia’s defence industry sector,” she said.

“More than 100 of these companies offer engineering services, 75 companies are involved in through-life support and sustainment and over 40 companies are involved in skilling and training.”

The catalogue also features counter-drone technology, medical, logistics, cyber security, and surplus equipment and platforms from the Australian Defence Force.

The 2020 edition includes sections on the Australian Defence Exports Office, Defence Export Controls, Centre for Defence Industry Capability, Team Defence Australia, Austrade and Export Finance Australia.

It forms part of the Federal government’s $1.6 million investment to continue building the capacity and capability of Australia’s defence industry, with the purpose to inform foreign government customers of Australian defence exports.

Sales are available to Australia’s international partners on a government-to-government and commercial-to-government basis.