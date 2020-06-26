$13 Million package to boost regional exports

NSW small and medium exporters will benefit from almost $13 million in support programs aimed at creating jobs and supporting the regions, including a $10,000 Exporter Assistance Grant.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Industry and Trade John Barilaro said the NSW government was investing in the regions and reinvigorating export industries impacted by COVID-19.

“We know many of our regional exporters and communities have been doing it tough over the past few months, with disruptions to freight channels and reduction in orders,” Mr Barilaro said.

“Our new $12.8 million package is designed to unlock the regions and boost international trade once again, making it easier to get exports from paddock to port and plate.

“The package will provide more local trade advisors, an increased presence in key Asian markets, a new e-commerce program to develop alternative channels to market and a $10,000 grant scheme.”

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the new measures built on existing exporter support available through the government’s export advisor network and Export Capability Building Program, and is part of its broader Global NSW strategy to nurture trade, investment and innovation.

“Our global connections are more important than ever as we set the State up for dynamic recovery,” Perrottet said.

“Exports accounted for approximately 14 per cent of the State economy before COVID-19 so it’s crucial we defend our international trading position and maintain contact with key markets.

“This package will help exporters preserve existing relationships and build a solid platform to growth.”

Finance and Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope said regional businesses had so much to offer not only to the rest of the state, but the world.

“Small businesses across NSW have some of the best products and services and this grant will provide a much needed boost to those businesses who have been hit hard by drought, bushfires, floods and now COVID-19,” Mr Tudehope said.

The $10,000 Export Assistance Grant will be available for up to 1,000 export ready or export capable NSW businesses, helping them access new markets or re-enter old ones where business has ceased.

Grants will be provided on a matched funding basis.