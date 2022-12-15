New eBook from Mouser Electronics Highlights Analog Devices’ Innovations in Power Management

Mouser Electronics, Inc. announces a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc. exploring the latest innovations in power management and how they can be used in a range of applications. The eBook, titled Power Management for All of Tomorrow’s Innovations, examines new technology developments for cutting-edge applications, including electric vehicles, asset tracking, wearables, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Today’s original equipment manufacturers face a complicated challenge when it comes to power management: An effective design must deliver stable performance while maintaining low power emissions and affordability. From demanding applications like vehicle batteries to the next generation of medical devices and consumer electronics, power management is a vital consideration for the design and manufacture of cutting-edge solutions. The new eBook features a range of articles, infographics, and instructional videos, providing rich context on the use of Analog Devices products in power management applications.

The Power Management for all of Tomorrow’s Innovations eBook offers direct links to eight relevant products from Analog Devices, connecting engineers directly to solutions for innovative power management applications. Featured products include the LT8316 micropower isolated flyback converters, a highly efficient solution that reduces transformer size and improves load regulation. The LT8316 converters support a range of applications, including electric vehicles, isolated off-line housekeeping power supplies, and isolated telecom, industrial, and medical power supplies.

The LTC2971 two-channel power system managers are capable of sequencing, trimming, margining, supervising, managing, logging faults, and monitoring telemetry across two power supplies. Featuring a proprietary soft-connect algorithm to minimise supply disturbances, the LTC2971 power system managers offer reliable performance for computer and network servers, industrial test and measurement, and video and medical imaging.

To read the new eBook, go to https://www.mouser.com/ebooks/Power-Management-for-all-of-Tomorrows-Innovations.

As a global authorised distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100 per cent certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customisable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customisation and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.