AUKUS commits to the development of hypersonic missiles

Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States have progressed in their AUKUS partnership to develop hypersonic missiles and advance military capabilities to promote security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and US President Joseph R. Biden reaffirmed their commitment to an international system that respects human rights, law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to AUKUS and a free and open Indo-Pacific. In light of Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified, and unlawful invasion of Ukraine, we reiterated our unwavering commitment to the international system,” Morrison said in a media statement.

AUKUS have taken steps towards their pathway for Australian conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines, expected to be determined by March 2023.

Hypersonic missiles can travel at five times the speed of sound, reducing warning time and making it impossible to intercept when coupled with their manoeuvrability, according to the Australian Financial Review.

The AUKUS Quantum Arrangement will accelerate investments to deliver generation-after-next quantum capabilities, with an initial focus on quantum technologies for positioning, navigation, and timing.

AUKUS rapid progress has been made in areas not just confined to the head-line nuclear submarines plans, US congressman Joe Courtney told the Australian Financial Review.

“Quantum computing is needed for the huge amount of data that’s coming through in military intelligence from everything from radars and planes to on the ground,” Courtney said.

“There is a tremendous amount of data that needs to be processed, and quantum computing helps that.”

The AUKUS Undersea Robotics Autonomous Systems project will also collaborate on autonomous underwater vehicles, a significant force multiplier for their maritime forces.

The autonomous underwater vehicles capability will conduct initial trials and experimentation in 2023, while the quantum technology trials will be conducted over the next three years.

AUKUS will commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, electronic warfare capabilities, expand information sharing and deepen cooperation on defence innovation, the leaders said.



“These initiatives will add to our existing efforts to deepen cooperation on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and additional undersea capabilities,” they said.

“As our work progresses on these and other critical defence and security capabilities, we will seek opportunities to engage allies and close partners.”