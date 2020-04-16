11,300 SA SMEs register for $10,000 emergency grants

A media statement from the SA Premier’s office yesterday said that all SA small businesses and not-for-profits impacted by COVID-19 restrictions have rushed to register for the government’s $10,000 cash grants.

More than 11,300 employers have already expressed their interest on-line for the emergency support payment.

The major investment – funded from the state government’s $650m Jobs Rescue Package – will assist an estimated 19,000 small businesses and not-for-profits (including eligible sporting and community organisations) from gyms, hairdressers and beauty and nail salons to restaurants, cafes and cellar doors, at a total cost of approximately $190m.

Premier Steven Marshall said the initiative was part of the government’s strong plan to deal with the pandemic, and the government intended to have the emergency cash payments ‘out the door’ as quickly as possible.

“We know our small businesses are doing it particularly tough at the moment – through no fault of their own – and this $10,000 grant will go some way in helping to ease their cash flow burden at a time when they need it most,” said Marshall.

He mentioned that the money needs to reach employers quickly so that they can use it to cover a range of immediate costs, whether that be commercial rent and utility bills or supplier fees for raw materials.

“All eligible small businesses are encouraged to register their interest by June 1.”

Applications for the grant will open Monday, April 20 and be available until June 1, 2020.

To be eligible for the one-off $10,000 emergency cash grants, a business must:

Employ people in South Australia

Have turnover of more than $75,000

Have payroll of less than $1.5 million, and not entitled to a payroll tax waiver under COVID-19 support measures introduced by the State Government

Have an ABN and were carrying on the operation of a business in SA on March 1, 2020

Have been subject to closure or highly impacted by COVID-19 related restrictions^

Use the funds to support activities related to the operation of the business

Apply by June 1, 2020

Businesses eligible for the Commonwealth JobKeeper payment will be deemed to be highly impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. According to the release, if a business has received any SA Government grants provided to address COVID-19 related business impacts, these payments will be deducted from the $10,000 grant.