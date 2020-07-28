WA gov’s focus to get workforce upgraded and skilled

A report detailing the WA government’s commitment to preparing the workforce for the digital world and futures for displaced workers is available to the public. These came about from the recommendations from the Review of Skills, Training and Workforce Development – many of which are already in place.

The 41 observations and recommendations focus on preparing the workforce for the digital world, furthering new technologies and creating new futures for displaced workers.

It also recommends the building of training capacity in regional Western Australia and ensuring disadvantaged people are supported in their transition to training and the workforce.

The review – which the WA Government commissioned in May this year – aims to ensure the WA training system can rapidly respond and prepare Western Australians to get back to work following the impacts of COVID-19.

More than 238 stakeholders were consulted, 74 written submissions received and 10 Ministerial Roundtable meetings held.

The new recommendations align with initiatives that are already in place such as the free and half price courses now available in work areas linked to State Government initiatives such as the Rebuilding our TAFEs plan and METRONET.

“We always knew the COVID-19 pandemic would have a devastating impact on our economy, and the journey to recovery would be challenging,” said WA Premier Mark McGowan.

“I want to thank stakeholders for their input into the review, at a time when business and community were under enormous pressure, in order to keep our state strong.”

Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery, said, “We know skills, training and workforce development are critical if we are to ensure a supply of skilled workers across priority industry sectors.

“This review has identified practical training solutions in response to COVID-19 to meet industry needs, and ensure maximum opportunities for Western Australians to benefit from employment, skills, training and workforce development during this period of economic recovery.

“More than 238 key stakeholders provided input and indicated their support to enhance the training system.

“We have already started to implement many recommendations, and the review will continue to be a useful tool in the coming months as we move into the restarting and stimulating phase of the State Recovery Plan.”

The review report and the State Government’s response to the recommendations can be found at the site.