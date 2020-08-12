100,000 local jobs supported in small business cash boost

The SA government has announced that more than 18,700 South Australian small businesses and not-for-profit organisations have benefited from a $10,000 emergency cash grant to help them survive and trade through the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting nearly 100,000 local jobs.

Treasury analysis shows the significant financial stimulus – part of the SA government’s $1 billion economic stimulus package – helped support businesses and not-for-profits (including sporting and community organisations) across more than 420 local industries.

Hotels, pubs and clubs, gyms and fitness centres, travel agents, builders, vets, meat processors, manufacturers, fruit growers, childcare centres, aged care residential services – even beekeepers – received the government grants totalling $187 million.

Minister for Innovation and Skills David Pisoni said the cash grants have provided a “huge shot in the arm” for the local economy.

“Our emergency cash grants have provided critical, timely and targeted support for tens of thousands of local businesses and not-for-profit organisations to help them continue to trade through the greatest economic challenge of our time,” said Pisoni.

“This money has been used to help sustain jobs and assist cover a business’ ongoing or outstanding operating costs, such as rent, power bills, supplier and raw material costs as well as other fees.

“It’s part of our $1 billion in economic stimulus to support South Australian business and industry navigate what is the greatest economic challenge of our time.”

Among the other key stimulus measures announced by the Marshall Government are:

Road infrastructure projects;

Investment in nature-based tourism, local government projects through the Planning and Development Fund, country health facilities, social housing and grassroots sports facilities;

Cost of Living Concession additional boost payment;

Payroll tax relief;

Land tax and other financial relief to support tenants and landlords;

Support for International Students in South Australia;

Support for Taxi industry and regional and tourist bus operators;

Support for local government childcare providers;

Waiver of liquor licence fees for 2020-21; and

Water relief grants for eligible sporting organisations.

*To have been eligible for the one-off $10,000 emergency cash grants, a business was required to: