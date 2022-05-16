$10 million for manufacturing SMEs

The Victorian state government has backed 28 small-to-medium sized manufacturers to expand operations with $10 million in funding.

The Labor Government’s Business Competitiveness Program will create more than 500 jobs to make the industry more competitive, providing grants of up to $500,000 to help businesses introduce new technology.

Recipients are located across Victoria and operate in a variety of sectors including food and beverage, construction, textiles, and machinery and equipment.

They include Moorabbin muesli manufacturer Grain & Bake Co, which will expand its product range with the help of a new automated production line.

The project will create 37 new jobs and support the company’s rapid growth and expansion in the Asian market.

Another recipient, Bayswater-based caravan manufacturing business Track Trailer, will establish a purpose-built production facility to make its new Trakmaster caravans, creating 28 new jobs.

Designed for the Australian outback and off-roading, the Trakmaster caravans will enable the business to sell its products to customers it has never sold to before.

Martin Pakula, Minister for Industry Support reinforced that Victoria’s manufacturing sector is critical to the state’s economic growth and these grants will help boost jobs and encourage innovation.

“Victoria is Australia’s as the manufacturing state – that’s why we’re backing these businesses to become more competitive and future-focused.”

Narelle Plapp, Grain & Bake Co Chief Executive welcomed the initiative.

“This grant will help us expand to increase our production capacity, create more jobs and reach new markets to meet growing demand.”