The South Australian government has announced $10 million to fund upgrades for 1000 SA Housing homes across the state.

Work ranging from painting, lighting and roofing maintenance will begin immediately across metropolitan and regional areas, including in Mt Gambier, Port Augusta and the Riverland.

Human Services minister Michelle Lensink said the upgrades will create more energy efficient homes.

“By replacing insulation, installing LED lighting and increasing the use of solar power, we are reducing cost of living pressures for public housing customers at a time when every dollar counts,” she said.

“It will give people the opportunity to gain new skills and engage in education, training and employment in the industry.”

The works will be delivered by Multi-Trader Contractor, who will engage with local businesses to improve individual homes and larger residential sites.

The funding is part of the state government’s $96 million commitment towards public housing maintenance, which is expected to keep jobs in the construction and building industry.

Minister Lesink said Housing SA is working with contractors to ensure health and safety practices are followed.

“All contractors will be strictly complying with the latest heath advice to keep our public housing customers and themselves safe at this time,” she said.

“This will include reducing non-essential customer contact, working with authority staff to screen customers for recent travel history and wellbeing before attending properties, and regularly sanitising tools and equipment before and after use.”

The latest stimulus is also in addition to the SA government’s $75 million allocated to maintenance upgrades as part of the Our Housing Future 2020-30 strategy.