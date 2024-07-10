Newly appointed AusBiotech Chair

Image: MIND AND I/stock.adobe.com

CEO & managing director of Patrys Limited, Dr James Campbell, has been appointed as chair of AusBiotech following a unanimous board vote.

“It’s an extraordinary privilege to be appointed chair of AusBiotech and to lead our organisation in partnership with the board and our CEO, Rebekah Cassidy, at such a pivotal time for our members,” said Campbell.

Dr Campbell was initially appointed as a non-executive director of AusBiotech in April 2021 and has been interim chair since November 2023.

During this time, he has brought significant focus to AusBiotech’s role as the leading voice to government, investors, and the international community on behalf of Australia’s growing life sciences sector.

“As Australia’s biotech, medtech, and diagnostics companies scale up and out, it’s crucial that AusBiotech continues to strengthen its role as the informed, leading and trusted voice of our sector. Our strategic trajectory over the coming years must be one of growth and transformation for the benefit of our members,” said Campbell.

Dr Campbell brings nearly 30 years of international biotechnology management and leadership experience to the AusBiotech board.

His appointment as chair comes following a unanimous request from, and vote of, the board.