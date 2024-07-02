Newcastle tech manufacturer receives NSW Government grant

Image: G_stockerthailand/stock.adobe.com

A Newcastle-based startup developing technology that can turn organic waste into green hydrogen will accelerate its commercialisation plans after receiving funding through the NSW Government’s MVP Ventures Program.

EM Energy has developed the Organic Hydrogen Electrolyser Cell (OHEC), which produces green hydrogen from organic materials and eliminates the need for energy and heat in hydrogen generation.

The technology has the potential to be a game-changer for clean energy production, with around 95 per cent of hydrogen currently produced from fossil fuels.

EM Energy is continuing to test and validate the production of green hydrogen from the OHEC at the University of Newcastle. The $50,000 MVP grant will support the patenting of the technology internationally to open further investment opportunities.

Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology, Anoulack Chanthivong, said the grant is aimed at tackling big challenges such as the transition to net zero.

“With grants of up to $50,000, the MVP Ventures Program provides much-needed support to assist startups on their commercialisation journey while ensuring we attract and retain entrepreneurial talent in NSW,” said Chanthivong.

“EM Energy is pushing the boundaries when it comes to innovation, and we’re delighted to support the development of its green hydrogen production technology, which has the potential to be a game-changer for sustainable energy generation globally.”

The MVP Ventures Program offers grants to early-stage startups and small and medium enterprises to drive the commercialisation of new and highly innovative products or processes in NSW.