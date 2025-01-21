Newcastle scores new future industries facility

Image: Quality Stock Arts/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government has announced a $20.7 million investment for the Future Industries Facility in Newcastle which is set to further establish the city as a hub for innovation.

The University of Newcastle is a successful recipient under its regional Precincts and Partnerships program to construct two industrial scale spaces for technology innovation.

“My government is building Australia’s future, today announcing we will deliver more than $20.7 million for the Future Industries Facility at the University of Newcastle,” said prime minister Anthony Albanese.

“This project will boost education, employment and training opportunities for Newcastle and the surrounding region.”

The facility will enable the university to provide a problem-solving centre for community and small businesses at a purpose-built innovation facility within its Next Gen Precinct.

It will accommodate up to 16 academic-industry partnerships for rapid technology co-development from research to market across the energy, resources and manufacturing sectors, and the net zero economy.

Focusing on accelerating resource sustainability, workforce training and productivity solutions, the facility will contribute an estimated 740 direct and indirect jobs.

It’s also set to provide students the experience of working on prototyping products for manufacture, and give small to medium sized enterprises the ability to collocate and test technology.

This project showcases the Government’s commitment to listening to and working with local communities and addressing regional needs.

It is funded through the Albanese Government’s regional Precincts and Partnership Program, which is investing $47.9 million to support the transformation of seven precincts across New South Wales.