New Webdyn EasyTunnel 4G IoT Modem

The new Webdyn EasyTunnel 4G is a powerful all-in-one IoT solution for demanding industrial, agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

With RS232, RS485, dual SIM and digital I/O interfaces, plus new embedded TITAN V6 firmware (Modbus, MQTT, IPSec, logger, Webserver…) the unit provides the required functionality for many complex IoT projects.

A key feature of the new Webdyn EasyTunnel is the user-programable scripts, based on JAVASCRIPT, that permit easy programming of customised functions for specific applications (edge computing).

Additional functions include FIFO/LIFO modes for data queuing, SSL/TLS support, and data sending options (HTTP/HTTPS/FTP/FTPs/MQTT/MQTTs) with custom JSON formats.

Webdyn’s Titan V6 firmware with an embedded web server to make configuration and setup simple and quick, additional features of the Titan V6 firmware include: