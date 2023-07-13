New Webdyn EasyTunnel 4G IoT Modem

The new Webdyn EasyTunnel 4G is a powerful all-in-one IoT solution for demanding industrial, agricultural, utility and environmental applications.
With RS232, RS485, dual SIM and digital I/O interfaces, plus new embedded TITAN V6 firmware (Modbus, MQTT, IPSec, logger, Webserver…) the unit provides the required functionality for many complex IoT projects.
A key feature of the new Webdyn EasyTunnel is the user-programable scripts, based on JAVASCRIPT, that permit easy programming of customised functions for specific applications (edge computing).
Additional functions include FIFO/LIFO modes for data queuing, SSL/TLS support, and data sending options (HTTP/HTTPS/FTP/FTPs/MQTT/MQTTs) with custom JSON formats.
Webdyn’s Titan V6 firmware with an embedded web server to make configuration and setup simple and quick, additional features of the Titan V6 firmware include:
- 2 simultaneous 4G<->RS232/485 connections
- Serial data collected by RS232 or RS485(Modbus, sensors, meters, I/Os)
- Full control by SMS with phone number authorizations • Alarms (digital input, temp., MBus data read)
- Full management with AT Command by serial, socket, SMS, modbus, SNMP
- SSH encryption enabled, supports TACACS+ • Protocol IEC 60870-5-102 for meter reading
The above EasyTunnel features make the unit applicable to endless IoT projects, and ideal for Industry 4.0 applications, examples include:
- Gathering data from electrical meters
- Monitoring solar/Photovoltaic systems
- Monitoring frequency drives used in pumping or other applications
- Temperature/humidity monitoring
- Irrigation pump control and monitoring plus water metering
Company: Australis M2M
Phone: 0477 141 967
Website: www.australism2m.com.au