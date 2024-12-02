Image: Brigitte/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has officially opened an innovation hub at Royal Perth Hospital which represents an opportunity to link the pool of WA clinicians in a high-tech workspace to focus on improving health outcomes for Western Australians.

The RPH Innovation Hub offers dedicated spaces for 3D-printing of high-fidelity prototypes, supported by biomedical engineering.

The new facility embraces an emerging landscape of digital healthcare, allowing clinicians to explore virtual reality applications within health services in the new RPH Virtual Reality Lounge.

“This facility will provide the tools, resources and support to transform groundbreaking ideas into reality, improving health outcomes for all Western Australians,” said Medical Research minister, Stephen Dawson.

“A special feature of the RPH Innovation Hub is the new Maker’s Space which is equipped with 3D printing capabilities to support the development of early-stage prototypes of novel medical devices.

Other services offered at the RPH Innovation Hub include:

a comprehensive idea capture and management program underpinned by project management support to ensure staff with game-changing health ideas are supported to turn their ideas into a trial and then translate them into the new normal in our WA hospitals; and

a calendar of staff professional development and industry networking events that bring together the clinical expertise of the hospital with the problem-solving drivers in WA industry.

With a central location off Wellington Street, the RPH Innovation Hub is designed to be easily accessible for clinicians, encouraging innovation as a core component of healthcare delivery in WA.

The project was influenced by leading US innovation hubs, including Stanford University in California, which strives to have a broad impact on scientific knowledge and healthcare worldwide.

The establishment of the RPH Innovation Hub complements Perth’s growing biomedical research, innovation and manufacturing capability.

This includes the development of the QEII precinct, the revitalisation of CSIRO’s Floreat site, and the recently announced construction of the Murray Street Innovation Hub.