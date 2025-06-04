New WA chief scientist appointed

Image: Adwo/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has appointed the next chief scientist of the state, following the retirement of Professor Peter Klinken AC from the role.

Professor Sharath Sriram will be WA’s fourth Chief Scientist and started his three-year term yesterday.

A distinguished science and research leader with 20 years of experience in science and technology, Professor Sriram brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role and will continue helping the State to build its science and technology capabilities.

“I welcome Professor Sharath Sriram to the role and know that with his wealth of experience, WA is in a safe pair of hands when it comes to further unlocking our science and technology potential,” said premier Roger Cook.

“My government is focused on ensuring the expertise and guidance from our Chief Scientist benefits the lives of Western Australians as well as help plan for our future.

With specialisations in engineering and medical devices, Professor Sriram has also been actively contributing to science policy and advocacy with a focus on fostering innovation and developing long-term strategies. He is currently the President of the national peak body Science and Technology Australia and has served on the board since 2018.

Professor Klinken was appointed in 2014 and has been the State’s longest serving Chief Scientist to date. During his time as Chief Scientist, Professor Klinken played a key role in supporting the State’s strategic priorities across the science and technology sector as well as the energy transition including:

The 10-year Science and Technology Plan.

WA Innovation Strategy.

State STEM Skills Strategy – Future Jobs, Future Skills – Driving STEM skills in Western Australia.

Health and Medical Life Sciences Industry Strategy.

Space Industries Strategy.

Diversify WA and Future State.

Premier’s Science Awards and WA Science Hall of Fame.

Advice to government on opportunities to supercharge energy transition in WA.

Professor Klinken has made significant contributions to Western Australia in the role, acting as an ambassador for science, helping to shape key strategies and raising public awareness about the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) for the future.

To learn more visit:

https://www.wa.gov.au/organisation/department-of-jobs-tourism-science-and-innovation/chief-scientist-of-western-australia