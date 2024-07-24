New UniSA facility attracts $18 million space manufacturing funding

Image: iLAuNCH/stock.adobe.com

The University of South Australia (UniSA) has opened a brand-new Advanced Manufacturing facility and revealed an $18 million investment in four space research projects under the iLAuNCH Trailblazer.

The deputy premier of South Australia, the Honourable Susan Close MP, officially opened the Advanced Manufacturing Metal 3D printing facility, located at Stärke-AMG group’s VPG Innovation, in Adelaide’s Camden Park.

This cutting-edge facility will support the industry with rapid 3D printing of metals for space structures.

These machines are capable of printing Titanium and Nickel alloys that are crucial in space technologies.

“As we transition from resource-intensive manufacturing to more research-driven and energy efficient processes, we will produce more high-value products. This 3D printing technology makes it possible to rapidly manufacture custom-made parts and other space infrastructure that can save businesses time and cost,” said Close.

“The facility will support a world-class sovereign manufacturing capability that will create new jobs and lead to global exports within the space industry. It will add to our state’s competitive manufacturing advantage and will fill a critical gap in the burgeoning space sector.”

Australia is set to strengthen its role in the global space economy, drive innovation, and cultivate a new generation of space leaders through enhanced collaboration in space research.

The University Trailblazer program aims to advance the translation and commercialisation of academic research, paving the way for groundbreaking developments.

iLAuNCH is spearheading a cultural shift within universities by promoting closer collaboration between academia and industry.

UniSA iLAuNCH lead professor Colin Hall said the initiative represents an opportunity to expand and develop Australia’s space engineering ecosystem.

“Through collaboration and innovation, we will demonstrate how space capable technologies can inspire the next generation of space engineers and realise a commercial outcome in this sector,” said Hall.

The first four UniSA projects that have been announced under the iLAuNCH program and surround the areas of:

Additive Manufacture of space components using Electron Beam Melting.

Additive Manufacture of novel materials for optical components, satellite sub-assemblies.

Development of an AI/ML-enabled space surveillance system for hypersonic missile defence.

Development and flight qualification for an Australian Radioisotope Heating Unit (RHU), supporting a thermal management technology platform for multiple lunar night survival .

Additional projects in areas such as Earth observation and optical communication will be announced in coming weeks.

Federal assistant minister for Education, senator Anthony Chisholm, said that iLAuNCH is bringing together world-class researchers from the University of Southern Queensland, the Australian National University, and the University of South Australia to help build Australia’s sovereign space capabilities.

“It’s excellent to see our universities working with industry partners to advance the space manufacturing sector by investing in technologies that are developed by Australians and commercialised through local company partnerships,” said Chisholm.

Backed by $50 million from the Australian Government’s Trailblazer Universities Program, and a further $180 million in industry research, commercialisation, and manufacturing, iLAuNCH is set to revolutionise Australia’s space sector.

The program focuses on developing commercially viable civil rockets, advanced rocket test and launch facilities, rapid satellite manufacturing, cutting-edge communication technologies, and integrated sensing systems.