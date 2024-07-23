New tech has potential to tackles manufacturing bottlenecks in blood cancer treatment

Image: Viacheslav Yakobchuk/stock.adobe.cokm

Researchers from the University of South Australia (UniSA) have developed a new technique to enhance Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for leukaemia and other blood cancers.

The UniSA research has shown the potential of a microfluidic technology, called inertial spiral microfluidics, to improve the CAR T-cell manufacturing process by efficiently removing contaminating cancerous cells and other large white blood cells. These cells can otherwise interfere with the CAR T-cell manufacturing process and reduce the effectiveness of the treatment. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a powerful new immunotherapy treatment for patients with aggressive lymphomas.

The process takes immune cells from a cancer patient, reprograms them to attack the tumour, and then reinjects them into the patient, where they get to work binding to cancer cells and killing them.

The work was partly funded by Carina Biotech, an Australian clinical stage immunotherapy company established to research and develop CAR T-cell therapies to treat solid cancers.

UniSA’s Future Industries Institute PhD graduate Dr Mona Elsemary said ensuring the purity of T-cells extracted from patients is a challenge and a key bottleneck in the routine clinical use of this ground breaking immunotherapy.

“Our research aims to solve this problem with the use of inertial spiral microfluidics, which we’ve found effective in removing unwanted contaminating cells,” said Elsemary.

“It achieves greater T-cell purity while offering higher recovery rates, which is the key to more successful CAR T-cell therapy – especially in patients with common blood cancers like B-cell ALL.”

While CAR T-cell therapy can cost over $500,000, the disposable devices used during inertial spiral microfluidics are inexpensive and can be easily integrated into the current processes.

This could potentially decrease costs by up to 14 per cent given a reduced need for rooms and personnel.