The Tasmanian Government has announced the launch of the new Tasmanian Defence Industries Strategy 2029.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff said with more than 60 Tasmanian organisations now pursuing defence markets – three times more than just seven years ago – it’s clear that Tasmania has significant opportunities for growth.

“Defence forces are increasingly integrating Tasmanian capabilities in their equipment and systems with more than $500 million in defence contracts awarded to Tasmanian companies in the past five years,” said Rockliff.

“These contracts are boosting the Tasmanian economy and creating direct and indirect jobs across the State – a priority of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future.

The Tasmanian Defence Industry Strategy 2029 will target the development and promotion of capability, securing defence market opportunities and enhancing defence related R&D and innovation.

“We want to tap into domestic and international defence market opportunities in areas where we have competitive advantages such as maritime, specialist vehicles manufacture, space domain awareness and space life sciences,” said Rockliff.

The strategy is set to ensure the State Government can continue to build and upskill the State’s workforce in a range of areas including development, innovation and research.

“The new strategy responds to changes in Defence’s national strategy and focuses resources and support on the capability areas identified by modern defence forces,” said Rockliff.

“Our Government is backing business and economic growth by delivering our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future.”

The Tasmanian Defence Industries Strategy 2029 is available at https://www.stategrowth.tas.gov.au/business/sectors/defence.