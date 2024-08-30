New TAS institute to help connect students with defence industry

Image: gumpapa/stock.adobe.com

The Tasmanian Government is helping more university students gain hands-on defence industry experience as part of a two-year $300,000 investment.



The Defence Science Institute facilitates collaborations between industry and the academic community, supporting university students to gain industry experience and assists businesses with access to collaborative research grants.

Premier and Minister for Trade and Major Investment, Jeremy Rockliff said the Institute had begun engaging with the University of Tasmania to connect students with some of the state’s defence industry.



“This exciting initiative will also support our businesses to undertake collaborative research and development, while promoting innovation and developing a future workforce with the skills needed for modern manufacturing and defence industries jobs in Tasmania,” Premier Rockliff said.



The Institute is part of the Australian Defence Science and University Network which has five national defence research and innovation nodes.



The Department of Defence uses the university network to engage with the national innovation environment.



The Tasmanian Government is supporting the Institute’s Tasmania Pilot Project with $300,000 in funding to deliver the project until 2026.



Rockliff, said the partnership for a Tasmania Pilot Project would bring far-reaching benefits to students and local defence businesses.



“These internship programs will provide a bridge between academic learning and real-world experience, allowing students to apply their knowledge and explore potential career paths in Tasmania’s defence industry,” said Rockliff.



“It is a fantastic opportunity for undergraduate and postgraduate university students to work on, and help, deliver critical projects of benefit to our businesses and defence.”



The Institute representatives will today meet with several Tasmanian businesses to showcase their services, as part of the Office of Defence Industry Support Tasmanian Forum.