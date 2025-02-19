New TAS cybersecurity strategy aims to help industry

Image: NongAsimo/stock.adobe.com

Young Tasmanians are being urged to consider a career in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) following the release of the State Government’s new Cyber Security Strategy.

The strategy seeks to strengthen cyber security through increased collaboration with schools and industry, and the development of a culture of cyber awareness across government agencies.

Minister for Innovation, Science, and the Digital Economy, Madeleine Ogilvie, issued the call-to-action today during a tour and discussion with students at the School of ICT at the University of Tasmania (UTAS).

“Moving our modern island economy to the digital frontier will bring real benefits to Tasmanians,” said Ogilvie.

“At the same time, it will inevitably increase the risk of exposure to global crime syndicates and even malicious state actors.

“We’re preparing for that future by building strong multi-layered defences and working with schools and industry to establish a pool of local and work-ready cyber security professionals.”

Ogilvie’s call-to-arms and Government’s strategy were supported by Russell Kelly, CEO, TasICT, and Tyson Wienker, Head of School – ICT and executive director Emerging Technology, UTAS.

“Data is the digital gold of the 21st century, and increasingly, our prosperity depends on keeping secure the data of our citizens and businesses,” said Kelly.

“ICT graduates are critical for Tasmania’s future security and prosperity. UTAS courses enable many diverse and rewarding career opportunities, especially in AI, Cybersecurity and Creative Technology,” said Wienker.