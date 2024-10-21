New TAS advanced manufacturing action plan

Image: Quality Stock Arts/stock.adobe.com

Premier and minister for Trade and Major Investment, Jeremy Rockliff, has released the Advanced Manufacturing Action Plan 2028 to take the Tasmania‘s $2 billion Advanced Manufacturing industry to the next level.

Rockcliff announced the strategy as a part of the 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future.

“Manufacturers employ nearly 20,000 Tasmanians and support another 33,000 Tasmanian jobs through the flow on effects to their supply chains and in their local communities,” said Rockliff.

“As part of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future, we are strengthening manufacturing which is Tasmania’s largest export industry.

Rockcliff said that the plan is built around three key themes and was developed through extensive consultation.

“The Advanced Manufacturing Action Plan 2028 is built around three key themes: People, Productivity and Market Success,” said Rockcliff.

“Developed through extensive consultation with industry and stakeholders, the Plan has 15 actions designed to support growth and innovation in each of these areas.”

The 2028 Action Plan follows the delivery of the four-year Advanced Manufacturing Action Plan 2024, with all 20 of its actions delivered in full.

Rockliff said the 2024 Action Plan delivered 141 grants to Tasmanian manufacturers to support improvement initiatives, with about $10 million in new investment made by 51 businesses that received grants.

“The new Action Plan will build on these highly successful activities to strengthen this industry, support local jobs and keep our economy strong,” said Rockliff.

“Tasmanian manufacturers make world-class products, from boats to food and drink, and mining equipment, that are exported to buyers all over the world who recognise the Tasmanian quality.

“With shifting global forces changing the landscape for our manufacturers, the Tasmanian Government recognises the need to support our industry to adapt and continue to thrive.”