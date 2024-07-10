New TAFE training facility to supercharge manufacturing jobs on the SuperGrid

Image: Queensland Government

The $18.29 million North Queensland Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Training Facility and Advanced Manufacturing Skills Lab is now open.

North Queenslanders looking to capitalise on the State Government’s Big Build of clean energy, infrastructure, and housing have a new home to hone their skills for the region’s in-demand blue collar careers.

The Premier joined staff and students to officially open the facilities at Bohle TAFE today, ahead of a Community Cabinet meeting.

The new facilities at Townsville’s Trade Training Centre will skill up locals with qualifications in electrical, engineering, and construction trades including many courses and apprenticeships that are completely free to students or employers.

The new Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Training Facility includes a mixed reality studio, workshops for hand tools and instrumentation, and electric vehicle training for hydrogen-powered heavy vehicles.

The Advanced Manufacturing Skills Lab will offer training for high end manufacturing in augmented reality, automation, cyber security, and robotics to ensure the growth of this key industry not just in North Queensland, but across the state.

Member for Townsville and Minister for Resources Scott Stewart said the new facility means more locals can take advantage of Free TAFE.

“From large-scale generation and storage, transmission and distribution, and the supply chains around Copperstring, North Queensland’s energy transformation means more opportunities for locals to get good jobs with better pay in our Big Build of renewable energy,” said Stewart.

“This new publicly owned facility means more locals can take advantage of Free TAFE to get into a good career, including through the Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician which is among Townsville’s most popular courses.”

The Queensland Government also marked the occasion by officially expanding a key future workforce initiative to include renewable energy, partnering with Energy Skills Queensland.

Over the next two years over 2,000 Queensland students from 30 high schools, including 5 in Townsville, will take part in the Renewable Energy Gateway to Industry Schools Program.

The new Bohle TAFE facilities were made possible by an $18.29 million investment, which includes an additional $1.09 million to facilitate design variations during the construction phase.