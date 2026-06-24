Researchers at Adelaide University have developed a swarm robotics system inspired by bees and ants that could improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of future mining operations.

Published in Natural Sciences, the study examined how social insects cooperate to locate and transport food, applying those principles to teams of small robots operating in a simulated mining environment.

As mining operations move into deeper, more remote and harder-to-access locations, companies face growing challenges around safety, productivity and operational flexibility. While automation has already transformed many mining activities, existing systems often rely on centralised control networks that can be costly, inflexible and vulnerable to failure.

The Adelaide research team investigated whether nature could offer an alternative.

Using small Zumo 2040 robots in a laboratory environment designed to mimic mining operations, researchers tested three approaches: a basic system where robots collected ore and immediately returned, an ant-inspired model where robots shared tasks, and a honeybee-inspired system that first explored and mapped an area before collecting resources.

Unlike conventional automation systems, the robots operated as a swarm, making independent decisions while cooperating as a group. This decentralised approach meant the system could continue functioning even if individual robots stopped working.

Lead author Dr Joven Tan, who conducted the research as part of his PhD at the School of Chemical Engineering, said the findings demonstrated the benefits of borrowing ideas from the natural world.

“Social insects have developed very efficient ways of solving problems together,” Dr Tan said.

“By applying these ideas to robotics, we can create systems that are more efficient, adaptable and reliable for industries such as mining.”

The honeybee-inspired system delivered the strongest results. By exploring the environment and remembering where resources were located before beginning collection tasks, the robots reduced travel distance by up to 80 per cent, cut energy consumption by around 50 per cent and completed ore deliveries up to 60 per cent faster than the basic model.

The ant-inspired approach also improved efficiency by dividing responsibilities between robots, with some locating resources while others transported them.

Project leader and co-author Dr Noune Melkoumian said the research showed how biological systems could inform practical industrial technologies.

“Nature has spent millions of years developing efficient ways for groups to work together,” Dr Melkoumian said.

“By learning from these systems, we can develop new technologies that are more flexible, reliable and efficient.”

Although challenges remain, including improving sensors, battery life and performance in unpredictable underground conditions, researchers believe the technology has significant potential.

“Swarm robotic systems could be used in dangerous or difficult-to-reach mining areas, reducing risks for workers while improving productivity,” Dr Melkoumian said.