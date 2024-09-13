New supply chain portal to boost manufacturers’ opportunities

Image: Thirawatana/stock.adobe.com

A new portal developed by the Queensland Government in conjunction with Manufacturing Skills Queensland is set to bolster opportunities for manufacturers by helping them find major projects and connect with other businesses in a supply chain.

Supply Queensland, will improve supply chain collaboration and provide a platform for manufacturers to build business connections and support workforce development for Queensland manufacturers.

The portal is available for Queensland-based manufacturers and will allow them to identify possible supply chain partners or major projects and connect with other local manufacturers to explore partnerships.

“This helps link our local manufacturers with upcoming projects and seize the opportunities here in Queensland. We are inviting all Queensland manufacturers to register on the portal and begin exploring the potential opportunities,” said minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher.

“We know that manufacturers need to be front and centre to supply major projects to support opportunities such as Queensland’s energy transformation – this is why the Miles Government has invested more than $240 million in supporting manufacturers across the state.

AI will power the portal to help match Queensland manufacturers with potential tender opportunities and will also match companies who may be offering a particular skilled workforce.

The portal is now live following the launch by Minister Butcher at the Manufacturing Parliamentary Showcase as part of Manufacturing Month.