New supply chain portal boosting business for Queensland manufacturers

Image: moodboard/stock.adobe.com

Supply Queensland, a groundbreaking online platform developed by Manufacturing Skills Queensland (MSQ) and powered by BenchOn, is set to revolutionise Queensland’s manufacturing industry.

This innovative supply chain and skills mapping portal connects local manufacturers with major projects, contractors, buyers, and fellow manufacturers, offering numerous benefits. These include enhanced connectivity, increased visibility, targeted opportunity matching, workforce development support, and improved access to government projects.

By strengthening local supply chains and reducing reliance on international imports, Supply Queensland aims to boost the state’s economy, create job opportunities, and solidify Queensland’s position as a manufacturing powerhouse.

A streamlined platform to support sourcing, buying and procurement

The AI-powered portal aims to strengthen local supply chains by facilitating partnerships between manufacturers, contractors, and government agencies. It offers free registration for suppliers, providing a cost-effective marketing solution and increasing visibility for Queensland’s diverse manufacturing capabilities.

Manufacturing Skills Queensland chief executive Rebecca Andrews emphasised the benefits of the platform.

“This platform is a game-changer for our local manufacturers,” said Rebecca.

“It not only matches businesses with relevant opportunities but also identifies skills gaps, helping us direct our training investments more effectively.”

Boosting local sourcing for resilient supply chains

Supply Queensland is expected to reduce reliance on international imports, create local jobs, and drive economic growth across the state.

“This platform shines a spotlight on our local manufacturers, ensuring their innovative solutions don’t go unnoticed. It’s time we recognised that the products and expertise we need are often right in our own backyard, waiting to be discovered.”

By simplifying procurement processes and fostering local supplier networks, the platform supports Queensland’s economy and builds a more robust, responsive supply chain.

Free access for manufacturers, with flexible subscriptions for sourcing organisations

Supply Queensland offers free registration for manufacturers, while buyers and contractors can access tailored subscription plans with concierge-level support.

Targeted support and workforce development

Beyond creating connections, Supply Queensland is a vital tool for workforce development and targeted investments. Insights from the platform will guide initiatives that upskill workers and future-proof Queensland’s manufacturing sector, ensuring it remains competitive on a global stage.

“By leveraging the insights gathered through the portal, MSQ can focus its investments in areas that truly matter,” the CEO added.

Supply Queensland is a significant step towards a more connected and competitive manufacturing industry in the Sunshine State. Local manufacturers are encouraged to register and explore the opportunities this groundbreaking platform offers.

Register today > https://go.msq.org.au/supplyqld.

Supply Queensland has been designed by Manufacturing Skills Queensland with manufacturers in mind. Supply Queensland is powered by BenchOn and