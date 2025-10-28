New Zealand and Australian companies have achieved a major milestone towards Australasia’s first hydrogen-electric aircraft by successfully refuelling pioneering aviation tanks with liquid hydrogen at Christchurch Airport.

Fabrum, AMSL Aero, and Stralis Aircraft collaborated to fill composite aviation tanks with liquid hydrogen produced and stored on-site, preparing for pre-flight testing of hydrogen-powered aircraft. Fabrum developed the advanced composite tanks and refuelling systems at its dedicated test facility in partnership with the airport.

“Our lightweight composite tanks, together with our hydrogen liquefier and refuelling systems, are critical enablers for hydrogen-powered flight,” said Christopher Boyle, managing director of Fabrum. “By bringing all the elements together on-site at an international airport, we are proving that liquid-hydrogen technologies for aircraft are now viable.”

AMSL Aero is developing the hydrogen-electric eVTOL Vertiia, designed for long-range cargo and passenger operations. CEO Dr Adriano Di Pietro said: “Liquid hydrogen is the lightest zero-emission energy storage for long-distance flight. Today we have demonstrated the key steps: producing, storing, and filling tanks for our aircraft. This is a major milestone.”

Stralis Aircraft is testing high-performance hydrogen-electric propulsion systems using Fabrum’s tanks. CEO Bob Criner said: “We’re excited to see these systems proven. Our hydrogen-electric test flight in Australasia is expected within six months, offering operational costs 20–50% lower than fossil fuels.”

The project benefits from industry collaboration through the Hydrogen Flight Alliance, with support from the Australian Government’s CRC-P program and Ara Ake in New Zealand.

Christchurch Airport CEO Justin Watson highlighted the airport’s role in advancing zero-emission aviation. “It’s fantastic to welcome industry leaders paving the way for a low-emissions future here at the airport,” he said.

Fabrum’s triple-skin aviation tanks offer up to 70% faster refuelling times and reduce boil-off losses by 80%, while AMSL Aero and Stralis Aircraft integrate the tanks into their respective aircraft, demonstrating the potential for hydrogen to transform aviation in Australasia.