New solar panels  to help Visy cut energy use

Image: marcin jucha/stock.adobe.com

Visy have partnered with two solar energy companies to install solar panels on select sites across Australia.

The project is set to cut how much electricity six of the company’s sites take from the Victorian electricity grid by 7 per cent and slashes the Yatala beverage can site’s consumption in Queensland by 23 per cent.

Visy’s general manager Energy, Ryan Santowski says Visy is always looking for ways to innovate and improve the sustainability of its products.

“While many of our products have up to 100% recycled content—made from household and business recycling—we’re always looking for ways to further reduce our environmental impact and energy footprint,” he said.

“Installing solar panels on our sites is one of the many ways we continue to invest in green power and improve the sustainability of the food and beverage packaging we make.”

Visy worked with Energy Aware in Victoria to install a combined 2,400 KW of solar panels across six sites.

In Queensland, we are working with 1K5° Commercial to install a 2,100 KW system on its Yatala beverage can factory, Visy’s largest solar system to date. The system will be complete in December.