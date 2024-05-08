New scholarships to propel people into STEM careers

Image: Jantanee/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE) has opened applications for the third round of its STEM scholarship program.

The Elevate: Boosting Women in STEM scholarship program provides more than 500 undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships to women and non-binary people in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) over six years.

Elevate supports women and diverse people with scholarships, skills, networks and opportunities to flourish in careers in Australia’s STEM-powered sectors.

The program is primarily funded by the Australian Government through the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

ATSE CEO Kylie Walker encourages a diverse range of people to apply and be supported to excel at the forefront of solving Australia’s urgent challenges.

“Diversity is strength. It brings new perspectives, creativity and people power which are so critical for tackling our workforce shortages and advancing economic, social and environmental prosperity.

“With more than 2000 applications to date, the program is in high demand with diverse aspiring STEM professionals. Elevate is already helping scholars supercharge their careers and boost their voices in decision-making in industry, academia and the public sector,” said Walker.

Elevate Scholar Yang-Ming Goh said working toward a sustainable future would be best facilitated by a diverse workforce.

“I envision a future where people from diverse backgrounds can flourish, finding their fulfilment through meaningful contributions in the STEM industry, where their potential is supported through inclusive practices,” said Ming Goh.

Diversity, inclusion, and achievement relative to opportunity are considered in the assessment and selection process.

Alongside generous scholarships to support undergraduate and postgraduate university education, the Elevate program also provides professional development, mentoring, and supportive networking.