New round of program set to ignite ideas in QLD

Image: f11photo/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government is calling on aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs to propel their projects forward with a new round of Ignite Ideas Fund and the Ignite Spark Program launched.

The Ignite Ideas Fund is designed to empower Queensland Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with high-growth potential to bring their product or service to domestic and international markets, with grants of up to $200,000 on offer.

The Ignite Spark Program aims to help innovation driven businesses develop their product or service and ensure it’s primed for customer trials, with grants of up to $75,000 available.

More than 450 businesses have been supported through the Ignite Ideas Fund and a further 40 through the Ignite Spark Program.

Ignite Ideas recipient Helitak Fire Fighting Equipment has since emerged as a global leader in aerial firefighting, while Worms Downunder is leading the charge in sustainable waste management by developing and manufacturing large-scale, commercial worm farms.

Minister for Science and Innovation Andrew Powell said the latest funding rounds created more opportunities for Queensland-based businesses to continue kicking goals on the world stage.

“The Crisafulli Government is backing our bright sparks, and we are excited to announce the latest funding initiative, designed to bolster businesses with cutting-edge ideas,” Powell said.

“It can be difficult to attract investors in the field of innovation, but these programs will give SMEs the funds to continue their business journey.

“We know the support of these projects can fast track innovative products and services from prototype to commercially viable, allowing Queensland businesses to tap into new markets.

“That means more jobs and opportunities for Queenslanders.