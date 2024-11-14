Image: JackF/stock.adobe.com

The West Australian State Government has invested $70 million in the construction of a new fertiliser distribution centre in Rockingham to support the future of West Australia’s $16.3 billion agriculture industry and Perth’s major industrial area.

The new centre at Rockingham is set to increase the bulk granular fertiliser storage capacity of one of WA’s largest fertiliser suppliers by 20 per cent to 130,000 tonnes. It also comes with a new streamlined distribution process that is set to ensure WA’s world-leading farmers have guaranteed access to fertilisers when they need them.

The centre will be constructed by Nutrien Ag Solutions and located two kilometres from their previous facility at the Kwinana Bulk Jetty precinct, which was destroyed by a fire in February.

“Following the fire at Nutrien Ag Solution’s existing facility earlier this year, this $70 million investment in a larger, state-of-the-art distribution centre is an important commitment to WA and Perth’s southern suburbs,” said premier Roger Cook.

“This is also a big vote of confidence in the long-term future of WA’s agriculture sector and our state’s role as a key agricultural hub for food production and exports.”

The new centre is also set to support the continued growth of Perth’s key industrial precinct, which the state government previously invested $20 million in to expand the Kwinana Bulk Jetty precinct and improve its capacity.

Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis stated bolstering the jetty is vital to turning the surrounding precinct into a Global Advanced Industries Hub. It has the potential to create long-term local jobs and diversify the state’s economy.

“I welcome this significant investment by Nutrien Ag Solutions that will support our farmers to remain internationally competitive, drive economic growth and create local jobs,” said Jarvis.

Nutrien Ag Solutions’s new facility is expected to be operational in 2026.