New roadmap outlines path to renewables

Image: Hien Phung/stock.adobe.com

The newly released renewable energy zone (REZ) roadmap outlines a clear path for regional Queensland renewables from significant wind, solar and storage connected to the Queensland SuperGrid.

The roadmap promises a boost to infrastructure, roads and telecommunications while ensuring local communities reap the economic, social, and environmental rewards from the state’s 12 proposed Renewable Energy Zones.

Minister for energy and clean economy jobs, Mick de Brenni said a framework on renewable energy of this scale is a first.

“We’re taking intentional, measured steps to deliver a clear and detailed framework, which has never been rolled out in Australia on this scale before,” he said.

The first official REZ is set to be located in the Central Queensland region which is already known as an energy powerhouse due to its existing coal-fired power stations and large electricity loads.

The Central Queensland REZ will guarantee the supply of clean, affordable power to households and businesses by way of nine solar farms, one wind farm and a further 48 renewable energy projects in the pipeline.

De Brenni said that regional Queensland areas such as central Queensland are vital in hitting renewable energy targets.

“Regional Queensland is crucial to ensuring Queensland reaches its renewable energy targets, and we are committed to backing local communities and delivering them the best outcomes as part of this transition,” he said.

Landholders, local stakeholders, councils, and the broader community including farmers, small businesses and residents will be put at the core of how renewables are rolled out.

De Brenni said that listening to the community in the design process of the framework will ensure they receive the support and benefits they seek.

“Having a clear plan for the rollout of renewables means security for communities, a reduced impact on our natural environment, and works towards establishing Queensland as the best practice benchmark for delivering the energy transition in partnership with (the)community,” he said.

An immediate $20 million from the Regional Economic Futures Fund has been committed to ensure communities can engage in and share the benefits of the transformation to clean energy.

To ensure community input the first REZ local reference groups will be established later this year, designed to the order of REZ development.

The new framework also allows the preparation of comprehensive ‘REZ Readiness Assessments’ that are established under new laws and in partnership with communities.

The $6 million REZ readiness assessment process begins in Central Queensland in the first half of 2024.