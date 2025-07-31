New research consolidates future of AUS renewable energy

Image: Thongsuk/stock.adobe.com

A new independent analysis was released recently confirming the Australian Government’s renewable energy plan remains an effective approach for delivering cheaper and cleaner energy to Australian businesses and homes.

The 2024-25 GenCost report, prepared by CSIRO and the Australian Energy Market Operator, compares the costs of building and operating new coal, gas, solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, batteries and nuclear generators.

The report finds that renewable energy technologies, when accounting for the costs of firming and storage, continues to represent the lowest-cost new-build option. This further supports the reductions in battery costs.

While GenCost confirms Australian construction costs and global supply chain restrictions for some technologies have contributed to the upward pressure on the costs, the Australian Government’s plan to build an affordable and efficient energy grid that centred around renewable energy remains the lowest cost option for Australia.

Australia is the lead of the world for the rates of rooftop solar. The Australian Government’s Cheaper Home Batteries program in less than a month, already has more than 15,000 households.

According to the Canada’s Darlington project, the small nuclear modular reactors remain the most expensive energy option. The report for the first time quantifies the first premium for building large-scale nuclear in Australia, identifying at 120 per cent.