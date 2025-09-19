A new research project at La Trobe University aims to address the widespread problem of air bubbles in healthcare devices and other industrial processes.

Partnering with Melbourne-based med-tech company Haemograph, La Trobe University’s Associate Professor Ing Kong has secured a $3 million Cooperative Research Centre Project (CRC-P) grant from the Australian Government for the project.

The project aims to develop technologies to prevent and remove air bubbles, which can lead to dangerous complications such as air embolisms.

Industrial processes such as nitrogen purging in wine bottling consume large amounts of energy, contributing to environmental impact.

The research could pave the way for new products including air-free syringes, advanced blood diagnostic devices and air-free pump-filling systems. These solutions would reduce waste, cut emissions and enhance safety standards across Australian industries.

Associate Professor Kong said the CRC-P funding would allow the team to tackle a critical problem with wide-reaching implications.

“By creating cutting-edge solutions, we aim to improve safety, reduce costs and develop sustainable technologies that will benefit both industry and the community,” Associate Professor Kong said.

Haemograph Chief Technical Officer Dr Alex Lubansky said the company was excited to work with La Trobe on the project.

“This is a chance to advance and commercialise technologies we believe will deliver real benefits for both health and industry,” Dr Lubansky said

La Trobe University Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research and Innovation Professor Chris Pakes congratulated the research team on its success.

“This grant is recognition of Ing’s leadership and her collaborative approach to working with industry to drive innovation,” Professor Pakes said.