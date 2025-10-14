Jemena and Australian manufacturers are backing biomethane as a potential drop-in renewable gas solution that could help to cut industrial emissions without disrupting existing operations or competitiveness.

Energy infrastructure company, Jemena, manages, operates, and owns key assets across eastern and northern Australia – including gas and electricity distribution networks and transmission pipelines. Notably, the company’s renewable gas projects aim to demonstrate the viability of renewable gas production, like biomethane, and the role it can play in helping industries and hard-to-abate sectors to cut emissions without sacrificing operational efficiencies.

As a major part of its renewable gas initiatives, Jemena operates Australia’s first biomethane injection plant in Malabar, Sydney, producing enough renewable gas annually to power the equivalent of 6,300 homes. The Malabar plant demonstrates the benefits of biomethane production to industrial markets – including some of Australia’s most important manufacturers.

“Biomethane is a renewable gas that is 100 per cent compatible with existing infrastructure, industrial equipment and gas appliances. This makes it a suitable drop-in fuel that will help our critical industries decarbonise their operations,” said general manager of Renewable Gas at Jemena, Suzie Jakobovits. “We expect this will be particularly useful for manufacturers who currently rely on natural gas to produce many of the items we use every day.”

Recently, the company has welcomed major developments that will play a part in advancing renewable gas production projects, including changes to the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Scheme (NGERS). These changes have seen the scheme formally recognise the decarbonisation benefits of biomethane and hydrogen delivered via gas infrastructure. Jakobovits said the change is a crucial step toward a potential renewable gas market.

“This is a significant step in the development of Australia’s biomethane sector and provides businesses with the ability to purchase biomethane to reduce their Scope 1 emissions,” she said.

Two reports released in late July by Energy Networks Australia and Bioenergy Australia further validated biomethane’s industrial potential. The Bioenergy Australia report, Unlocking Renewable Natural Gas to Enhance Energy Security and Maintain Australia’s Manufacturing Sector, identifies Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) as a cost-effective additional solution to help combat looming gas shortfalls. It also recognised RNG as a pathway for hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, and food processing to cut emissions.

The report estimated up to 400 petajoules of biomethane could be recovered annually – enough to meet 96 per cent of current east-coast gas demand. Bioenergy Australia CEO Shahana McKenzie called renewable gas “a critical missing piece in Australia’s clean energy transition”.

“If we want a Future Made in Australia, we have to give our manufacturers and industrial companies the tools to decarbonise without disruption, helping them to lower their carbon emissions whilst maintaining their global competitiveness,” she said.

While renewable gas is currently more expensive than conventional gas, the report notes that targeted policy – similar to that which drove down wind and solar costs – could unlock investment and lower prices.

“Australia may be at least two decades behind Europe on renewable gas,” McKenzie said. “But we have a unique opportunity to not just catch up but leap ahead, if we put the right policy settings in place.”

The companion report from Energy Networks Australia, Biomethane Opportunities to Decarbonise Australian Industry, reinforces that renewable gas is ready to scale but requires coordinated action. Together, the reports signal that renewable gas could be important for Australia’s net-zero goals, manufacturing resilience, and energy security.

Targeting net-zero packaging with biomethane

Several manufacturers, some of the country’s largest gas users, are already planning to adopt renewable gas as soon as practicably possible, specifically biomethane. Among them is Opal, a paper and packaging manufacturer operating across Australia and New Zealand. Opal’s general manager of environment and sustainability, David Jettner, said biomethane could serve as a drop-in solution for the company’s operations, which currently rely on natural gas for key manufacturing processes in paper and cardboard box production.

“With thermal energy needs at over 200°C, there are no alternative solutions that are readily available and cost effective,” he said.

Opal employs more than 3,000 people in a vertically integrated manufacturing network producing packaging that often replaces single-use plastics. At the core of a constantly growing company is a Net Zero by 2050 strategy – something of which Biomethane is a core part.

“Biomethane will provide Opal an opportunity to transition to packaging solutions that have an even lower greenhouse gas emissions footprint,”

Jettner said.

Because biomethane is a drop-in fuel, it could immediately replace fossil gas without requiring costly changes to manufacturing infrastructure.

“As cost-effective renewable gas solutions are established, these will provide thermal energy manufacturers with an ability to quickly decarbonise their operations,” Jettner said.

Brewing sector eyes low-carbon heat solutions

Beverage manufacturer Lion – producer of beer, wine, and spirits – also sees potential in biomethane. Sustainability director at Lion, Justin Merrell, said the company uses natural gas in large boilers to generate process heat, and at their Tooheys brewery operates a cogeneration plant using natural gas for both electricity and heat.

“This would likely be the first candidate if we could readily access biomethane to help lower emissions,” he said.

Lion has already sourced 100 per cent renewable electricity for more than two years, making Scope 1 emissions its top decarbonisation priority. While electrification options like electrode boilers and heat pumps are emerging, Merrell said integrating them into existing processes and infrastructure presents challenges.

“Under these conditions, biomethane is a solution being a drop-in replacement for our current natural gas demand and importantly works with our existing equipment,” he said.

Lion already produces biogas from wastewater treatment at Tooheys and XXXX breweries, using it in boilers and cogeneration depending on production and energy market signals.

“Our energy infrastructure is already proven for biogas, and biomethane is the natural next step,” Merrell said.

Steelmaker explores renewable heat transition

Steel and metal product manufacturer InfraBuild – the only Australian steelmaker using electric arc furnaces, produces long steel products from recycled scrap – is also interested in biomethane. InfraBuild CEO, Francisco Irazusta, said the company’s manufacturing process requires natural gas to reheat semi-finished steel to 1,150°C so it can be rolled into reinforcing bar, wire rod, and mesh products that are essential for Australia’s housing, construction and infrastructure industries.

While InfraBuild is already Australia’s lowest carbon intensity steel producer, Irazusta said gas still accounts for around 17 per cent of the company’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

“The potential to replace natural gas with biomethane is an exciting opportunity for

InfraBuild,” he said.

The company’s decarbonisation roadmap includes shifting to renewable electricity, replacing natural gas with biomethane and developing innovative products such as SENSE 600, which has reduced embodied carbon and uses fewer raw materials compared to standard steel products.

“Biomethane is an exciting opportunity because it can be injected into the existing gas network as production comes online and doesn’t require InfraBuild to make significant changes to the way we make steel,” Irazusta said.

Biomethane’s compatibility with existing infrastructure and its ability to slash industrial emissions positions it as a vital tool in Australia’s clean energy transition. With policy momentum building and production capacity set to grow, manufacturers across packaging, brewing, and steel are preparing to adopt this renewable gas to remain competitive while meeting decarbonisation goals.