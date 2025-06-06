New report shows more business adoption of artificial intelligence

Image: sdecoret / stock.adobe.com

More Australian businesses are using artificial intelligence to power their operations and enhance their productivity, according to new data.

Minister for Industry and Innovation and minister for Science Tim Ayres today released the latest AI Adoption Tracker, an interactive data platform, which shows that 41 per cent of small and medium enterprises are currently adopting AI.

This comes as an increase of 5 per cent on the previous quarter.

“Australia needs to make the most of the opportunities that artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies like robotics and quantum provide,” said Ayres. “If we get the balance right, it will mean higher living standards for all Australians.

“Globally the AI industry is growing rapidly. As a key driver of productivity, digital technologies have the potential to lift wages, improve services, and improve living standards for all Australians.”

The data released today also highlights the real value of AI, with 22 per cent of businesses seeing improvements in decision-making speed and 18 per cent highlighting optimised productivity.

The tracker also shows the proportion of businesses unaware of how to use AI has fallen to 21 per cent.

The AI Adoption Tracker surveys over 400 Australian businesses each month, to gather insights into how they are they are adopting and using AI and the impact of the technology. All with a focus on ensuring AI is being used safely and responsibly.

The findings are helping to create a real-time picture of the AI landscape in Australia, as the Federal Government works to bolster our comparative advantages and grow the industry through a National AI Capability Plan.

The Plan will build on existing support for Australian businesses, including the creation of a network of AI Adopt centres to upskill Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and initiatives by the National AI Centre. This includes the micro skill course ‘Introduction to Artificial Intelligence’, delivered through TAFE NSW.