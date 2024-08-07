New report guides worker transition to renewable energy

Image: Anna Stakhiv/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Government has released The Transition Opportunities: Coal to Offshore Wind guide to pave the way for Gippsland’s existing and future energy workforce to retool and upskill so they can take advantage of new opportunities in the renewable transition.

Released today, the guide shows how workers in Gippsland’s coal power industry can play a significant role in Victoria’s new offshore wind sector.

It follows the release of the Clean Economy Workforce Transition Framework for Gippsland project in January this year.

Both reports were funded by the Labor Government and delivered by Energy Australia, with TAFE Gippsland, Federation University, Atlas Professionals and Southerly Ten.

The report shows how more than half of the workers at Yallourn power station can transition to working in offshore wind due to the similar skills and qualifications between industries.

“We’re taking workers with us through every step of the transition to net zero and these transferable skills and training opportunities are key to helping them prepare for the future,” said minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio.

The report also outlines the training pathways required, many of which are available right here through TAFE Gippsland.

A boilermaker could undertake short courses and certificates that take between two week and six months to qualify them as a near coastal engineer, maritime welder, construction welder for fabrication supervisor.

A mechanical fitter could train to be a wind turbine technician, marine fitter, deck mechanic or cable technician.

They could also upskill further to be a mechanical engineer through a diploma or graduate certificate provided through Victoria’s worldclass TAFE network.

These jobs are critical to the construction, operation and maintenance of Victoria’s offshore wind generation industry – which is key to meeting targets of at least two gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy generation by 2032, four GW by 2035 and nine GW by 2040.

The Government is working with Energy Australia to ensure the managed transition of the Yallourn Power Station, including a $10 million worker support package to help workers and their families plan for their future.

The Commonwealth Government has granted 12 offshore wind feasibility licences in Gippsland.

These projects could generate 25 GW of electricity – more electricity than Victoria generated last year – and create 15,000 jobs during construction and 7,500 ongoing.

The expressions of interest for the first auction will open later this year.

The Victorian Energy Jobs Plan, to be released in 2025, will further detail how the energy workforce will be developed to support the renewable energy transition.

To view the report, visit energyaustralia.com.au/offshorewindjobs