New regional manufacturing industry body

Image: eakgrungenerd/stock.adobe.com

Member for Albury Justin Clancy has welcomed the establishment of a new industry body that highlights the quality, capability, innovation, and sustainability that the Albury-Wodonga manufacturing sector offers.

The new body, named Manufacturing BRIDGE (Border Region Industry Development & Growth Exchange), comes as most recent data shows Albury-Wodonga’s manufacturing sector employs 4,222 people, with an annual economic output of $4.3 billion.

Clancy said Manufacturing BRIDGE is an exciting initiative that brings together our local SME manufacturers in a network that we already see in other regions. such as i3net in the NSW Illawarra and lays the groundwork for long-term resilience and growth.

“From ski boats, whisky, defence equipment, camper trailers, grain silos, sheds to forged steel, you name it we make it. We have a vibrant manufacturing sector in our region, and we want to make sure its voice is heard and that our region is recognised as a place for manufacturing,” he said.

Manufacturing BRIDGE chair Brad Robertson said the new group will advocate for a renewed focus on local manufacturing to drive economic growth, create jobs, and meet state and federal government objectives of strengthening domestic production.

“This initiative also provides a platform to align educational priorities at TAFE and university levels. Developing dedicated local pathways for manufacturing skills training and advanced research to help attract, upskill, and retain talent, ensuring our workforce is ready to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry,” said Robertson.

Albury Precision Engineering’s Karen Habermann, who is also BRIDGE Secretary, said with 35 years of experience in the local sector with husband Linton, mentoring countless apprentices and trainees, they have a deep understanding and drive to share what makes businesses succeed.

“However, awareness of Albury-Wodonga’s capabilities must grow to educate and inspire young people to recognise that staying local doesn’t mean sacrificing a high-tech, rewarding career. Local manufacturing offers exciting job opportunities, and they can be part of the next wave of technological advancements,” said Habermann.

Clancy said the focus of Manufacturing BRIDGE is to unite stakeholders, build workforce development, and foster community engagement, and in doing so will help position Albury-Wodonga as a leader in cutting-edge, sustainable manufacturing while helping to drive our nation forward.

Manufacturing BRIDGE will be hosting an open invitation get-together for local manufacturers at Soden’s Hotel, Wilson St Albury on Thursday 28 November from 4pm.