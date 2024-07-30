New QLD facility to support development of sustainable aviation fuel

Image: aapsky/stock.adobe.com

Queensland’s growing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry is about to take another step forward with the establishment of a new processing facility in Central Queensland.

The Queensland Government is supporting the exciting project with funding from its Industry Partnership Program (IPP), with planning for the facility already underway.

State Development and Infrastructure Minister Grace Grace said Energreen Nutrition Australia will establish a new multi-seed crushing and processing facility at Yamala in the Central Queensland Inland Port at Emerald.

“I am proud to see us pioneering practical solutions that promise a cleaner, greener aviation future, while delivering significant economic benefits for Queenslanders,” said Grace.

“Growing our SAF industry will not only contribute to decarbonisation targets, but it will also create more good jobs, especially in Queensland’s regions.

“We are well on the way to establishing Queensland as a green jet fuel hub for the Asia-Pacific region.”

When complete it will have the capacity to process 70,000 tonnes a year, with a longer-term vision for Pongamia oil production, a potential SAF feedstock.

The new Energreen facility is estimated to represent $22.2 million worth of investment, creating 60 direct new jobs along with additional supply chain jobs.

The QLD Government is also providing funding to both Wagner Sustainable Fuels and Liquid Power, with grants of $760,000 each for feasibility studies to develop the case for investment in their own SAF proposals.

The SAF industry could potentially be worth $3 billion annually by 2030, creating up to 15,600 jobs – mostly in regional areas – nationwide by 2050.

As well as collaborating on the growth of a Queensland SAF industry through a key partnership with Qantas, the Queensland Government has provided support for Jet Zero’s feasibility study for a biorefinery in the Townsville State Development Area.

The Queensland Government is also working with Ampol to investigate the production of renewable diesel and SAF at its Lytton refinery in Brisbane.

IPP funding has now reached $415.5 million and is focused on growing priority industries, strengthening local supply chains.